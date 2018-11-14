Warriors' Quinn Cook: Bounces back with strong effort in win
Cook netted 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes in the Warriors' 110-103 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.
After a lackluster seven-point showing in Monday's overtime loss to the Clippers, Cook bounced back to post his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the last five games. The 25-year-old bumped up his offensive involvement considerably after taking only seven shot attempts versus Los Angeles, as the 18 tries he put up Tuesday qualified as a season high. Cook's starting tenure will naturally come to an end once Stephen Curry (groin) returns, but he's certainly providing plenty of short-term value in both season-long and daily formats at the moment.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Explodes for 27 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Will start Saturday vs. Nets•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Steps in for injured Curry•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Fills out stat sheet off bench•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Racks up 20 points off bench•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Impressive off bench in preseason loss•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...