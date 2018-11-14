Cook netted 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes in the Warriors' 110-103 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.

After a lackluster seven-point showing in Monday's overtime loss to the Clippers, Cook bounced back to post his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the last five games. The 25-year-old bumped up his offensive involvement considerably after taking only seven shot attempts versus Los Angeles, as the 18 tries he put up Tuesday qualified as a season high. Cook's starting tenure will naturally come to an end once Stephen Curry (groin) returns, but he's certainly providing plenty of short-term value in both season-long and daily formats at the moment.