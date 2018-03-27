Warriors' Quinn Cook: Cleared to play Tuesday
Cook (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Cook came into Tuesday with a probable designation due to a bruised left knee, but as expected, it's nothing overly serious and he'll take the court as usual. With Stephen Curry (knee) still out, Cook should continue to start at point guard and see 30-plus minutes. Over his last five games, Cook has averaged impressive numbers of 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals across 37.0 minutes.
