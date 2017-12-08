Cook will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Pistons while Shaun Livingston draws the start at point guard, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Cook drew the start Wednesday during Stephen Curry's (ankle) first absence, posting eight points, three rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. Coach Steve Kerr has hinted at using different starting fives for the duration of Curry's absence, with Friday's matchup being the first instance of that.