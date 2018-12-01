Warriors' Quinn Cook: Coming off bench Saturday
Cook will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons in Steph Curry's return, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
As expected, with Curry returning from injury, Cook will resume his usual role off the bench. As a reserve this season, Cook has averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.4 minutes.
