Warriors' Quinn Cook: Coming off bench
Cook will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 against the Spurs, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Coach Steve Kerr is opting to throw a veteran presence in the starting five, slotting in Andre Iguodala at point guard. It's unclear if the move will drastically affect Cook's playing time.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Has off game in Tuesday's loss•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Continues producing Sunday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Agrees to multi-year extension•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Continues impressive fill-in work Saturday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Goes for 12 points on 12 shots•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Nearing contract extension with Warriors•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....