Cook provided 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Pelicans.

Cook was back over the 20-point mark for the first time since March 29, accomplishing the feat with his third stellar shooting effort over the past four games. The second-year guard has posted success rates of between 57.1 and 66.7 percent in three of those contests, and he's supplemented those strong performances by dishing out six or seven assists in each of the games during that sample. Given his projected starting role, Cook retains a solid amount of appeal in DFS formats over the final two games of the regular season.