Cook produced 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 win over the Suns.

Fresh off signing a fully guaranteed two-year contract earlier in the day, Cook commemorated the occasion with another strong effort in place of Stephen Curry (knee). The second-year guard pushed his April averages to 15.6 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds over a five-game sample with his performance, which included his 14th consecutive double-digit scoring effort.