Cook totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 victory over Phoenix.

Cook started slowly but got things going late to finish with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He is sure to see a dip in his scoring production now that Klay Thompson has returned to the lineup, but he is still worth owning in basically all formats. He will likely continue to get all the minutes he can handle and while his ceiling is not as high as it was, he is still able to contribute in a few categories without hurting you anywhere.