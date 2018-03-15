Warriors' Quinn Cook: Contributes 13 points in spot start
Cook produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Lakers.
Cook drew the start at point guard once again with Stephen Curry (ankle) still sidelined and turned in a season-high scoring total. The second-year pro hadn't been quite as productive in his other starts for Curry thus far, but with Draymond Green (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (thumb) also out of action Wednesday, he upped his shot attempts to a season-high figure as well. With Green the only one of the three injured stars having a chance to return for Friday's battle against the Kings, Cook could be in for another night of elevated usage in that contest.
