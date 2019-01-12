Cook went for 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes in the Warriors' 146-109 win over the Bulls on Friday.

Cook saw a bit of extra playing time with the game well in hand by halftime, and he made good use of the opportunity. The 25-year-old's minutes were at their highest point since Nov. 26, which led to his best scoring tally since Nov. 23 versus the Blazers. Cook's role unsurprisingly remains modest while Stephen Curry is healthy, but he's capable of lines like Friday's when he sees a bit of extra run due to blowout scenarios.