Warriors' Quinn Cook: Does not play Tuesday
Cook did not play in Tuesday's game versus Salt Lake City due to personal reasons.
Coming off a 41-point performance, the former Duke guard currently ranks second in the G-League in scoring with 24.8 points per contest. In addition, Cook is averaging an impressive 7.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds. It's uncertain when the 24-year-old is expected to return, although Santa Cruz doesn't play again until Feb. 25.
