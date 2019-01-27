Warriors' Quinn Cook: Doesn't see floor in Saturday's win
Cook did not see the court during Saturday's 115-111 win over the Celtics.
Cook hasn't cracked the rotation in consecutive contests. With so many capable ball-handlers on the roster, he's only been earning extended minutes during blowouts lately. Otherwise, Cook has played sparingly, and in the last two games, not at all.
