Cook poured in seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and hauled in one rebound in just five minutes during Golden State's 127-105 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.

Cook saw fellow backup point guard Shaun Livingston outpace him in minutes by 13, but he outscored his teammate despite the difference in playing time. The 25-year-old's point total led the second unit, and on a night where several front-line players outside of Kevin Durant struggled with their shot, he actually checked in fourth overall in scoring behind the team's Big Three of Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Despite the efficient performance Wednesday, it's important to note for DFS purposes that Cook logged just five minutes in Game 2, and that he'd been the recipient of a DNP-CD in Game 1. His role is likely to fluctuate from game to game in the series, making him a risky play all the way around.