Warriors' Quinn Cook: Efficient scoring off bench in Game 2 loss
Cook poured in seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and hauled in one rebound in just five minutes during Golden State's 127-105 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.
Cook saw fellow backup point guard Shaun Livingston outpace him in minutes by 13, but he outscored his teammate despite the difference in playing time. The 25-year-old's point total led the second unit, and on a night where several front-line players outside of Kevin Durant struggled with their shot, he actually checked in fourth overall in scoring behind the team's Big Three of Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Despite the efficient performance Wednesday, it's important to note for DFS purposes that Cook logged just five minutes in Game 2, and that he'd been the recipient of a DNP-CD in Game 1. His role is likely to fluctuate from game to game in the series, making him a risky play all the way around.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....