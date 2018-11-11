Warriors' Quinn Cook: Explodes for 27 points Saturday
Cook tallied 27 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 victory over Brooklyn.
Cook started for the injured Stephen Curry (groin) and went off for a season-high 27 points including three triples. Cook has shown before that he is fully capable of stepping into Curry's shoes when needed and this occasion proved no different. If Curry is forced to miss additional time, Cook becomes a must roster player in all leagues.
