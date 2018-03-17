Warriors' Quinn Cook: Explodes for career-high scoring total
Cook (hand) managed 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes in Friday's 98-93 loss to the Kings.
The second-year guard posted a career-best and game-high scoring total in his second consecutive start in another start in place of Stephen Curry (ankle). Cook has taken double-digit shot attempts in each of his last two contests, while his five made threes served as a career high and were instrumental in his stellar final line. With Curry still set to miss multiple contests, the 24-year-old could offer some excellent late-season value for those in deeper leagues needing stretch-run help in scoring and three-pointers.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Probable with bruised hand•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Contributes 13 points in spot start•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Starting Sunday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Questionable vs. Timberwolves•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Plays 30 minutes in start•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...