Cook (hand) managed 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes in Friday's 98-93 loss to the Kings.

The second-year guard posted a career-best and game-high scoring total in his second consecutive start in another start in place of Stephen Curry (ankle). Cook has taken double-digit shot attempts in each of his last two contests, while his five made threes served as a career high and were instrumental in his stellar final line. With Curry still set to miss multiple contests, the 24-year-old could offer some excellent late-season value for those in deeper leagues needing stretch-run help in scoring and three-pointers.