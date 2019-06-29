Cook is set to become a restricted free agent after the Warriors extended a qualifying offer Saturday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Cook played in 74 games for the Warriors last season, including 10 starts, and provided 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 14.3 minutes per game. With lots of uncertainty surrounding its roster heading into the 2019-20 season, it looks like Golden State would prefer to keep him around if they can.