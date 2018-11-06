Warriors' Quinn Cook: Fills out stat sheet off bench
Cook delivered 13 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in the Warriors' 117-101 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.
Cook was highly efficient on a per-minute basis, leading to his second-highest point total of the season. As he demonstrated last season when filling in for Stephen Curry for extended stretches, Cook is highly capable of providing solid production across the stat sheet. However, his playing time is highly unpredictable when Curry is healthy, as evidenced by the fact that he's already received three DNP-CDs and logged single-digit minutes in three other contests over the first 11 games of the season.
