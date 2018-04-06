Warriors' Quinn Cook: Goes for 12 points on 12 shots
Cook tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during a 126-106 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.
Cook had a fairly average output during the loss Thursday. His numbers are still not terrible, but his production has dropped off now that Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are both playing again. He's scored 12 points or fewer in three of the last four games.
