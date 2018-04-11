Cook tallied just eight points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 loss to Utah.

Cook had his lowest scoring game in a number of weeks, finishing with just eight points and not much else. The Jazz can have this effect on players and owners cannot be complaining after the boost Cook has given many teams down the stretch. Steph Curry (knee) is still a little while away from returning and Cook should get a chance to show what he can do in the first round of the playoffs.