Warriors' Quinn Cook: Has off game in Tuesday's loss
Cook tallied just eight points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 loss to Utah.
Cook had his lowest scoring game in a number of weeks, finishing with just eight points and not much else. The Jazz can have this effect on players and owners cannot be complaining after the boost Cook has given many teams down the stretch. Steph Curry (knee) is still a little while away from returning and Cook should get a chance to show what he can do in the first round of the playoffs.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Continues producing Sunday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Agrees to multi-year extension•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Continues impressive fill-in work Saturday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Goes for 12 points on 12 shots•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Nearing contract extension with Warriors•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Continues to thrive as fill-in•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....