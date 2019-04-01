Warriors' Quinn Cook: Hits five triples in Sunday's win
Cook totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 137-90 victory over Charlotte.
Cook, along with a number of other bench players, saw an increased role Sunday with the game well and truly over by halftime. The five triples were a season-high and the 21 points were the most he has scored since mid-November. This was merely an outlier and as long as Steph Curry is healthy, Cook is going to struggle to have value outside of the deepest of formats.
