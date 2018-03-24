Warriors' Quinn Cook: Important role off bench Friday
Cook mustered 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hawks.
Cook headed back to the bench with Stephen Curry's return from an ankle injury, but he ended up playing an important role late when the latter went down with a sprained left knee late in the third quarter. Curry is due for an MRI on Saturday, and if he's to be forced to miss time once again, then Cook is poised for a quick return to the starting lineup. He flashed substantial upside in that role during Curry's absence, posting a trio of 20-point efforts while also making serviceable contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
