Warriors' Quinn Cook: Impressive off bench in preseason loss
Cook totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes during the Warriors' 117-109 preseason loss to the Suns on Monday.
Cook has now upped his scoring totals in each exhibition, with Monday's performance marking his sharpest shooting tally through three preseason games. The third-year guard was a revelation last season during an extended starting stint due to Stephen Curry's knee problems, and he figures to serve as a key component of the backcourt rotation again this season alongside veteran Shaun Livingston.
