Cook provided 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 104-92 loss to the Spurs.

Cook has split time between the starting five and the bench during Stephen Curry's (groin) ongoing six-game absence and has generally been effective in either capacity, averaging 15.7 points (on 54.9 percent shooting), 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes per contest during that stretch. He's worked with the second unit for each of the past three games, so it appears that's where Cook will settle for now while Andre Iguodala fills in as the starting point guard. The bench role might actually be a more ideal arrangement for fantasy purposes while Curry is out, as Cook can more frequently act as a primary scoring option rather than having to defer to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson more frequently as a member of the starting five. Regardless of how coach Steve Kerr elects to deploy his lineups for the foreseeable future, Cook should be worth rostering in most formats so long as he regularly sees around 25-to-30 minutes while Curry is out.