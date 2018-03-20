Warriors' Quinn Cook: Leads team with 20 points in loss
Cook had 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 89-75 loss to the Spurs.
Cook was in some doubt coming into the game with a hand injury, however, he assumed his role as the starter and was the only bright spot on an otherwise dreary night. He continues to put up some nice value in the absence of Steph Curry (ankle) and basically the rest of the starting unit. Until they start getting some players back, Cook is going to have standard league value based on the opportunity he has been given.
