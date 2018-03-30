Warriors' Quinn Cook: Leads team with 30 points in loss
Cook finished with 30 points (12-15 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 loss to Milwaukee.
Cook did his best Steph Curry impersonation Thursday, finishing with a career-high 30 points on a ridiculous 12-of-15 from the field including a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. Despite not recording any defensive stats, he was able to keep Eric Bledsoe in check. Cook is going to have the ball in his hands a lot to finish the season and even with Klay Thompson (thumb) due back this weekend, he remains a must-own player.
