Cook is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers with a left knee contusion.

The injury resulted in Cook briefly departing Sunday's 110-91 loss to the Jazz, but the point guard later checked back into the game and finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. Though Draymond Green (illness) is on track to play Tuesday following a two-game absence, all of Stephen Curry (knee), Kevin Durant (rib) and Klay Thompson (thumb) have been ruled out, likely putting Cook on track for another high-usage role in the starting lineup.