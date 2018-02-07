Warriors' Quinn Cook: Major value player
Cook registered 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven assists and six rebounds during Tuesday's loss at Salt Lake City.
The former Duke guard continues to consistently put up massive scoring outputs as he is currently the second leading scorer at 24.4 points in the NBA G-League. Cook is also averaging eight assists and five rebounds per contest which makes him valuable not only to the Santa Cruz Warriors, but as a fantasy commodity as well.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...