Cook registered 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven assists and six rebounds during Tuesday's loss at Salt Lake City.

The former Duke guard continues to consistently put up massive scoring outputs as he is currently the second leading scorer at 24.4 points in the NBA G-League. Cook is also averaging eight assists and five rebounds per contest which makes him valuable not only to the Santa Cruz Warriors, but as a fantasy commodity as well.