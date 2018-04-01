Warriors' Quinn Cook: Modest effort in Saturday's win
Cook pitched in 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 112-96 win over the Kings.
The cumulative effect of the respective returns of Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to the lineup was evident on Cook's numbers Saturday, as his scoring total was his lowest of the last nine games. The second-year guard's shot attempts were also his fewest during that span, and the dip in production could well continue to be the norm for what's left of the regular season if the aforementioned star trio remains healthy.
