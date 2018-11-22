Cook tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 123-95 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

The young point guard wasn't sharp from the field, which led to a scoring downturn after he'd posted double-digit point tallies in the prior four games. Despite the reduced production Wednesday, Cook has been solid in Stephen Curry's (groin) stead, and he continues to naturally enjoy enhanced fantasy value as long as the latter is sidelined. Even with Wednesday's sub-40 percent effort from the field, Cook is still draining an impressive 54.2 percent of his attempts in nine November contests.