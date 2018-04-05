Cook is nearing a two-year contract extension with the Warriors, Chris Haynes and Marc J. Spears of ESPN report.

Cook has played the entire season thus far on a two-way contract, but that specific contract makes him ineligible for postseason play. As a result, the Warriors are expected to upgrade him to a regular contract by the April 10 deadline, which will span two years and will be fully guaranteed. Cook has been filling in as the Warriors' starting point guard with Stephen Curry (knee) out, averaging an impressive 18.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 35.1 minutes over the last 10 games. With Curry potentially not being ready for their first-round series, the Warriors are making it a priority to keep Cook around considering how well he's played as a fill-in starter. Once this deal is finalized, the Warriors will need to cut someone from their current 15-man roster.