Warriors' Quinn Cook: Nine minute role Friday
Cook totaled just two points and two rebounds in nine minutes during Friday's 117-107 victory over the Suns.
Cook barely saw the floor once again Friday, continuing in his struggles to get on the court. Cook has demonstrated the ability to put up standard-league numbers but with Steph Curry fully healthy, Cook is merely a bench warmer with no value.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Doesn't see floor in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Contributes off bench in big win•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Thrives off bench in loss•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Well-rounded but modest line in win•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Modest production in loss•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...