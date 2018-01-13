Updating a previous report, Cook will come off the bench for Friday's matchup against the Bucks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The team announced that Cook would replace Steph Curry (ankle) at point guard prior to the game. However, it appears they changed their mind shortly before tip-off, and McCaw will get the nod instead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories