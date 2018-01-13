Warriors' Quinn Cook: Not starting Friday
Updating a previous report, Cook will come off the bench for Friday's matchup against the Bucks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The team announced that Cook would replace Steph Curry (ankle) at point guard prior to the game. However, it appears they changed their mind shortly before tip-off, and McCaw will get the nod instead.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...