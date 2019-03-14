Warriors' Quinn Cook: Perfect from field in win
Cook contributed seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Rockets.
Cook has earned double-digit minutes in four of nine tilts since the All-Star break, but the last time he reached double figures in scoring was back on Jan. 15. Moreover, he doesn't add much in the other categories, which limits his value to the very deepest formats.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Nine-minute role Friday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Doesn't see floor in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Contributes off bench in big win•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Thrives off bench in loss•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Well-rounded but modest line in win•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.