Cook contributed seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Rockets.

Cook has earned double-digit minutes in four of nine tilts since the All-Star break, but the last time he reached double figures in scoring was back on Jan. 15. Moreover, he doesn't add much in the other categories, which limits his value to the very deepest formats.