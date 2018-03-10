Cook produced only eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and one rebound in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Cook moved into the starting lineup with Steph Curry (ankle) not even traveling to Portland. Despite the 30 minutes, Cook failed to deliver any sort of production, finishing with just eight points. Coach Steve Kerr prefers to keep the second unit together, resulting in the start for Cook. However, it will be interesting to see whether this remains the case in Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves. If Kerr decides to go in a different direction, Shaun Livingston could move into the starting role, relegating Cook to back up. Either way, Cook holds very little fantasy value, even in the deeper formats.