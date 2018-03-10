Warriors' Quinn Cook: Plays 30 minutes in start
Cook produced only eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and one rebound in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Cook moved into the starting lineup with Steph Curry (ankle) not even traveling to Portland. Despite the 30 minutes, Cook failed to deliver any sort of production, finishing with just eight points. Coach Steve Kerr prefers to keep the second unit together, resulting in the start for Cook. However, it will be interesting to see whether this remains the case in Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves. If Kerr decides to go in a different direction, Shaun Livingston could move into the starting role, relegating Cook to back up. Either way, Cook holds very little fantasy value, even in the deeper formats.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...