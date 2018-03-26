Warriors' Quinn Cook: Posts 17 points in Sunday's start
Cook posted 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 loss to the Jazz.
Cook was back in the starting five and projects to remain there for the balance of the regular season and beyond with Stephen Curry (knee) likely out through the first round of the playoffs. The second-year guard once again performed well with extended minutes, and he's now scored in double digits in six straight contests. Given the ability he's demonstrated to fill out the stat sheet during that span, Cook's value will remain strong throughout the fantasy playoffs courtesy of his primary ball-handling role in Golden State's fast-paced attack. However, with both Kevin Durant (ribs) and Draymond Green (illness) potentially back Tuesday against the Pacers, Cook might see his assists bump up while his scoring takes a bit of a downturn.
