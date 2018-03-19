Cook is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs with a right hand contusion.

Cook is coming off a career-best performance in Saturday's win over the Suns, scoring 28 points in 40 minutes, so it's unclear exactly when Cook suffered the hand bruise he's listed with. Regardless, his presence on Monday's injury report is likely just precautionary, and the young point guard should be in line for another heavy dose of minutes in San Antonio.