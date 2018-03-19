Warriors' Quinn Cook: Probable Monday with hand bruise
Cook is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs with a right hand contusion.
Cook is coming off a career-best performance in Saturday's win over the Suns, scoring 28 points in 40 minutes, so it's unclear exactly when Cook suffered the hand bruise he's listed with. Regardless, his presence on Monday's injury report is likely just precautionary, and the young point guard should be in line for another heavy dose of minutes in San Antonio.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Sets new scoring milestone Saturday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Explodes for career-high scoring total•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Probable with bruised hand•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Contributes 13 points in spot start•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Starting Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...