Warriors' Quinn Cook: Probable with bruised hand
Cook is probable for Friday's contest against Sacramento due to a bruised right hand.
This is the first news of Cook dealing with an injury, which he presumably picked up during Wednesday's game against the Lakers, though he still played 28 minutes and put up 13 points. It doesn't seem to be serious, however. More information on his status should arrive following Friday's morning shootaround.
