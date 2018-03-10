Warriors' Quinn Cook: Questionable vs. Timberwolves
Cook (hand) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Cook got the start Friday night due to an injury to Steph Curry. He played 30 minutes and put up eight points but is still being bothered by a right hand contusion. With Curry already ruled out for Sunday's matchup, the Warriors would be short-handed if the 24-year-old guard sits out -- Shaun Livingston would likely draw the start at point guard if Cook is unable to go.
