Warriors' Quinn Cook: Quiet in bench role
Cook had just five points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 victory over San Antonio.
Cook moved to the bench with Coach Steve Kerr opting to start with Andre Iguodala. Cook saw reduced playing time as a consequence, putting up just five points in 25 minutes. Cook has been spectacular as a fill-in for Steph Cury (knee) and it will be interesting to see whether this move sticks for the rest of the first-round matchup.
