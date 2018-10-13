Warriors' Quinn Cook: Racks up 20 points off bench
Cook posted 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists and one rebound across 30 minutes in the Warriors' 119-105 preseason loss to the Lakers on Friday.
Cook not only contributed the most points on the Warriors' second unit, he also was responsible for getting Lance Stephenson tossed from the contest after a scuffle. The third-year point pro has been solid this preseason, but given Stephen Curry's typically elevated minutes and the presence of trusted veteran Shaun Livingston on the roster as well, what his exact allotment of minutes will be once the regular season begins remains up in the air.
More News
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Impressive off bench in preseason loss•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Ultra-efficient again in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Efficient scoring off bench in Game 2 loss•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Solid effort off bench in Game 1•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Sees extra run in Game 3•
-
Warriors' Quinn Cook: Quiet in bench role•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...