Cook posted 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists and one rebound across 30 minutes in the Warriors' 119-105 preseason loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Cook not only contributed the most points on the Warriors' second unit, he also was responsible for getting Lance Stephenson tossed from the contest after a scuffle. The third-year point pro has been solid this preseason, but given Stephen Curry's typically elevated minutes and the presence of trusted veteran Shaun Livingston on the roster as well, what his exact allotment of minutes will be once the regular season begins remains up in the air.