Warriors' Quinn Cook: Reassigned to G-League
Cook was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Cook played a season-high 13 minutes Friday against the Bulls, notching four points, two rebounds and five assists. He was held out of the subsequent two contests entirely, but he provided emergency depth in the backcourt with Steph Curry sitting out with a hand injury. With Curry healthy, Cook will head back to the G-League in order to see extended playing time and work on his overall development.
More News
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.