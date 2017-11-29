Cook was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Cook played a season-high 13 minutes Friday against the Bulls, notching four points, two rebounds and five assists. He was held out of the subsequent two contests entirely, but he provided emergency depth in the backcourt with Steph Curry sitting out with a hand injury. With Curry healthy, Cook will head back to the G-League in order to see extended playing time and work on his overall development.