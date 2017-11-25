Cook was recalled from the G-League on Friday, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) and Draymond Green (rest) out, the team has opted to bring Cook up to the NBA level. The matchup against the lowly Bulls could get out of hand fast. So, Cook may end up seeing playing time.

