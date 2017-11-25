Warriors' Quinn Cook: Recalled from G-League
Cook was recalled from the G-League on Friday, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.
With Kevin Durant (ankle) and Draymond Green (rest) out, the team has opted to bring Cook up to the NBA level. The matchup against the lowly Bulls could get out of hand fast. So, Cook may end up seeing playing time.
More News
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...