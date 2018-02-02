Warriors' Quinn Cook: Recalled from G-League
Cook was recalled from the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Shaun Livingston set to miss Friday's contest against Sacramento, the team has opted to call up Cook to possibly see some run. In the 10 games Cook has played this year, he's averaged 3.2 points and 1.6 assists across 10.3 minutes.
