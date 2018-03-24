Warriors' Quinn Cook: Returning to reserve role
Cook will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Hawks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Steph Curry (ankle) is returning to action Friday, which means Cook's time filling in as the team's starting point guard will come to an end. The newly turned 25-year-old has played well in six starts with Curry sidelined, posting 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 2.2 triples across 34.1 minutes. It is unclear what type of run he will get going forward, but his workload figures to take a big hit.
