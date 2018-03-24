Cook will return to the starting five Sunday against the Jazz, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Steph Curry (knee) already ruled out, Cook will reprise his role as the starter at point guard after a one-game stint off the bench. The Warriors are yet to officially announce Curry's diagnosis, but the expectation is that he'll miss a handful of games, at the minimum, so Cook figures to hold onto his steady role for the time being. The 25-year-old has played at least 32 minutes in each of Golden State's last four games.