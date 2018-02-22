Warriors' Quinn Cook: Returns from G-League
Cook was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday.
With the Warriors' G-League affiliate not resuming play until the weekend, Cook has been recalled and could be active for both Thursday's game against the Clippers and Saturday's tilt with the Thunder. However, unless an injury were to occur higher up on the backcourt depth chart, Cook is unlikely to crack the rotation in a competitive contest. For the season, Cook has see action in just 11 games at the big league level.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...