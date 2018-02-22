Cook was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday.

With the Warriors' G-League affiliate not resuming play until the weekend, Cook has been recalled and could be active for both Thursday's game against the Clippers and Saturday's tilt with the Thunder. However, unless an injury were to occur higher up on the backcourt depth chart, Cook is unlikely to crack the rotation in a competitive contest. For the season, Cook has see action in just 11 games at the big league level.