Cook totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.

Cook stepped up with Stephen Curry (ankle) exiting after just nine minutes of action and reached double figures in scoring for the fourth straight game (and fifth in the last six). With there being a good chance that Curry is held out of Wednesday's regular season finale versus the Grizzlies, Cook could be in line to draw the spot start at point guard.