Warriors' Quinn Cook: Scoring surge off bench
Cook poured in 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and added one rebound, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in the Warriors' 108-90 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Cook saw some extra run in the blowout victory, and he easily outpaced the man he backs up, Stephen Curry, in scoring on the night. It was Cook's second offensive surge in the last three games, as he'd also put up 21 points in a 47-point dismantling of the Hornets last Sunday. Despite occasional spikes such as those, Cook's minutes typically remain in the teens under normal game scripts, although he could potentially see a start over the last four games of the season if the Warriors finalize their playoff positioning prior to the final game of the campaign.
