Cook tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Golden State's 110-97 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Cook saw three additional minutes over that of Game 2 partly due to Shaun Livingston suffering an ankle injury. The second-year guard made good use of his time on the court, turning in a series-high scoring total while vaulting his shooting mark over 50.0 percent for the first time in three games against the Spurs. Livingston is reportedly expected to be fine for Sunday's Game 4, so Cook's minutes are likely to revert back to just under the 20-minute mark for that contest.