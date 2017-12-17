Warriors' Quinn Cook: Sent back to G-League
Cook was reassigned to the G-League on Saturday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With the Warriors off until Monday, Cook will rejoin the Santa Cruz Warriors for Saturday's G-League matchup against Westchester. There's a good chance he returns to the Warriors prior to Monday's contest with Stephen Curry (ankle) still expected to be sidelined, though he isn't expected to make much of a fantasy impact during his time with Golden State.
More News
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...