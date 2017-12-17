Cook was reassigned to the G-League on Saturday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With the Warriors off until Monday, Cook will rejoin the Santa Cruz Warriors for Saturday's G-League matchup against Westchester. There's a good chance he returns to the Warriors prior to Monday's contest with Stephen Curry (ankle) still expected to be sidelined, though he isn't expected to make much of a fantasy impact during his time with Golden State.